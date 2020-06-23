Movies Anywhere digital locker app coming to Vizio SmartCast TVs

Vizio has announced that the app for Movies Anywhere, the Disney-owned service that allows users to merge their digital movie libraries, is coming to its SmartCast TVs.

The Movies Anywhere app is slated to start rolling out this week on Vizio SmartCast TVs, including models from 2016 and later. The app is already available on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as on LG TVs and iOS and Android handsets.

Movies Anywhere is a digital locker service that essentially combines your digital movie purchases from such streaming services as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNow, Xfinity, and Verizon. If, for example, you buy a movie on Amazon Prime, the movie will appear in all your other Movies Anywhere-affiliated movie libraries as well. You can also add purchased Blu-ray movies to your Movies Anywhere collection by entering the redemption codes included with the discs.

The Movies Anywhere app acts as a centralized location for your combined digital movie libraries, and you can play your movies directly within the app. The app will be capable of 4K HDR playback, along with support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Besides Disney, most of the big Hollywood movie studios have signed on with Movies Anywhere, including 20th Century Studies, Sony Pictures, Universal, and Warner Bros. Notable holdouts include Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM, which means (for example) you can’t add the digital version of Paramount films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout to your Movies Anywhere locker.

Movies Anywhere recently launched a new Screen Pass feature that lets users lend selected titles in their Movies Anywhere to friends and loved ones. Those who receive a Screen Pass will have up to 14 days to access the movie and 72 hours to watch once they press the “play” button.