Roku adds premium and over-the-air channels to its live TV programming guide

Just a month after rolling out a programming grid for its free live TV channels, Roku says it’s adding live programs from premium channels such as HBO and Showtime to the guide, along with local over-the-air channel listings.

Subscribers to HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, and Epix should now see live program listings for those channels appearing in Roku’s Live TV Channel Guide, according to a Roku rep. You’ll have to be subscribed to those premium channels through Roku’s Premium Subscriptions service to see their listings in the Roku live programming grid.

Even better, Roku users with antennas can view their local over-the-air channel listings within Roku’s live programming grid, right next to Roku’s streaming linear channels. Roku TV users can watch over-the-air channels directly through the Roku interface, while users of Roku Players will need additional hardware, such as a Tablo DVR or an AirTV.

Roku launched its new live TV programming guide, which displays up to 12 hours of upcoming programming, in early June.

Roku In addition to premium TV channel listings, Roku is bringing over-the-air TV channels to its new programming guide.

You can access the guide by clicking the “Live TV” tile on The Roku Channel, or you can summon the guide at any time while watching linear TV by pressing the “left” button on the Roku remote.

The Roku Channel offers more than 100 free streaming “linear” channels, with 30 of those channels arriving alongside the rollout of the new programming guide.

Here is the current list of live channels appearing on the Roku Live TV Channel Guide:

Premium Subscription Channels: Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, HBO, and EPIX

Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, HBO, and EPIX News: ABC News Live, America’s Voice, Black News Channel, Cheddar, NewsmaxTV Live, Newsy Top Stories, Now This, OAN Encore, Reuters, TYT-Go, USA Today, WeatherNation, and Yahoo Finance

ABC News Live, America’s Voice, Black News Channel, Cheddar, NewsmaxTV Live, Newsy Top Stories, Now This, OAN Encore, Reuters, TYT-Go, USA Today, WeatherNation, and Yahoo Finance Sports: Adventure Sports Network, ACC Digital Network, beIN SPORTS Xtra, EDGEsport, ESTV, fubo Sports Network, MAVTV Select, Outside TV, PowerNation, Stadium, and SportsGrid

Adventure Sports Network, ACC Digital Network, beIN SPORTS Xtra, EDGEsport, ESTV, fubo Sports Network, MAVTV Select, Outside TV, PowerNation, Stadium, and SportsGrid Movies and TV: BET Pluto TV, The Bob Ross Channel, Brat TV, CMT Pluto TV, FilmRise Action, FilmRise Classic TV, FilmRise Family, FilmRise Free Movies, Gravitas Movies, MTV Pluto TV, REDBOX FREE MOVIES, Reelz, XUMO FREE Movies, and XUMO FREE Westerns

BET Pluto TV, The Bob Ross Channel, Brat TV, CMT Pluto TV, FilmRise Action, FilmRise Classic TV, FilmRise Family, FilmRise Free Movies, Gravitas Movies, MTV Pluto TV, REDBOX FREE MOVIES, Reelz, XUMO FREE Movies, and XUMO FREE Westerns Game Shows: BUZZR, Deal or No Deal, Game Show Central, GOT Talent Global, and Family Feud

BUZZR, Deal or No Deal, Game Show Central, GOT Talent Global, and Family Feud Music: MTV Biggest Pop, MTV Block Party, and Yo! MTV

MTV Biggest Pop, MTV Block Party, and Yo! MTV Kids & Family: Ameba, Battery Pop, Kidoodle.TV, Kid Gamer TV, Kartoon, KIDZ BOP TV, Moonbug, pocket.watch, Teletubbies, Toon Googles, TG Junior, Rainbow Ruby, Rev and Roll, Ryan and Friends, and Zoomoo

Ameba, Battery Pop, Kidoodle.TV, Kid Gamer TV, Kartoon, KIDZ BOP TV, Moonbug, pocket.watch, Teletubbies, Toon Googles, TG Junior, Rainbow Ruby, Rev and Roll, Ryan and Friends, and Zoomoo Lifestyle: A+E Lively Place, Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest, The Design Network, DIY Daily, Food52, Revry, Tastemade, and This Old House

A+E Lively Place, Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest, The Design Network, DIY Daily, Food52, Revry, Tastemade, and This Old House Fashion: Glamour, GQ, and Vogue

Glamour, GQ, and Vogue Comedy: AFV Family, College Humor, Comedy Central Pluto TV, Comedy Dynamics, Funny or Die, and Just for Laughs Gags

AFV Family, College Humor, Comedy Central Pluto TV, Comedy Dynamics, Funny or Die, and Just for Laughs Gags Crime: Crime 360, Forensic Files, Reel Truth. Crime and Unsolved Mysteries

Crime 360, Forensic Files, Reel Truth. Crime and Unsolved Mysteries Entertainment News: Complex, PeopleTV, TMZ, and Vanity Fair

Complex, PeopleTV, TMZ, and Vanity Fair Reality: Fail Army, Hell’s Kitchen | Kitchen Nightmares, People Are Awesome, Pet Collective, and Wipeout

Fail Army, Hell’s Kitchen | Kitchen Nightmares, People Are Awesome, Pet Collective, and Wipeout Sci-Fi: DUST, FilmRise Sci-Fi, and MGM’s Free Sci-Fi Movies & Series

DUST, FilmRise Sci-Fi, and MGM’s Free Sci-Fi Movies & Series Science & Nature: WIRED, Love Nature, and Voyager Documentaries

WIRED, Love Nature, and Voyager Documentaries Talk Shows: Nosey and Real Nosey

Nosey and Real Nosey Spanish Language: AFV Español, AmericaTeve, Latido Music, Love Nature Spanish, MOOVIMEX by Pongalo, and Pongalo Novela Club