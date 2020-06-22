Save serious cash on home security with this 24-hour EufyCam 2 sale

For 24 hours, you can beef up your home's security for a lot less cash than usual. Amazon has a one-day sale on Eufy security camerasRemove non-product link. The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Monday.

Here’s what’s on sale.

First up, there’s two-pack EufyCam 2 home security system for $225. That’s $75 off the most recent price of $300, and the all-time low. We reviewed this pack back in January, giving it four out of five stars. We called it an “excellent outdoor camera starter kit for anyone.” It has solid battery life (up to one year on a single charge), smart motion detection, and it’s HomeKit compatible.

Next, there’s a single EufyCam 2 wireless add-on camera for $90 instead of $120, and another all-time low. This camera is only worth it if you already have the Eufy Security base station (called HomeBase 2). The camera has 1080p video capture, night vision, IP67 weather proofing, and the aforementioned up to one-year battery life.

Finally, we have the EufyCam 2 home security system with four cameras for $406—way, way down from the usual $580 this kit sells for. It offers the same features we’ve already mentioned, just with four cameras for expanded coverage.

[Today’s deal: EufyCam 2 wireless home security system one-day sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]