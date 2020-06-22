Deal

Save serious cash on home security with this 24-hour EufyCam 2 sale

Amazon has a one-day sale on EufyCam 2 systems and accessories.

Contributor, TechHive |

eufycam 2
Eufy

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

For 24 hours, you can beef up your home's security for a lot less cash than usual. Amazon has a one-day sale on Eufy security cameras. The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Monday.

Here’s what’s on sale.

First up, there’s two-pack EufyCam 2 home security system for $225. That’s $75 off the most recent price of $300, and the all-time low. We reviewed this pack back in January, giving it four out of five stars. We called it an “excellent outdoor camera starter kit for anyone.” It has solid battery life (up to one year on a single charge), smart motion detection, and it’s HomeKit compatible.

Next, there’s a single EufyCam 2 wireless add-on camera for $90 instead of $120, and another all-time low. This camera is only worth it if you already have the Eufy Security base station (called HomeBase 2). The camera has 1080p video capture, night vision, IP67 weather proofing, and the aforementioned up to one-year battery life.

Finally, we have the EufyCam 2 home security system with four cameras for $406—way, way down from the usual $580 this kit sells for. It offers the same features we’ve already mentioned, just with four cameras for expanded coverage.

[Today’s deal: EufyCam 2 wireless home security system one-day sale on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon