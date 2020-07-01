Spotify unveils $13-a-month Premium Duo plan for two people

Spotify is rolling out a new subscription option that is (as far as I know, at least) a first for streaming music services: a group listening plan for just two people rather than an entire family.

Launching today in 55 markets, including the U.S. and the United Kingdom, the Spotify Premium Duo plan allows two people in the same household to stream unlimited ad-free tunes for $13 a month.

Spotify’s new Premium plan sits between two existing paid plans: the standard $10-a-month Premium plan for one subscriber, and the $15-a-month Premium Family plan for six family members under the same roof.

Spotify appears to be the first major streaming music services to offer a middle ground between its individual and family plans. Spotify also has a free, ad-supported music streaming tier.

The new $13-a-month Premium Duo plan could be attractive for couples who’d rather not shell out $15 a month for a six-person plan—although if you ask me, $12 a month for two people would have been a tad more appealing.

In any event, the two subscribers under the Premium Duo plan will be able to stream Spotify tunes independently, just as Premium Family members can, and their music preferences will be tracked separately. Other Spotify Premium benefits include offline listening and unlimited skips.

The two-person Spotify plan will also get its own version of the automatically updated Family Mix playlist, with the new Duo Mix serving up tracks based on the musical tastes of both plan members.

You can visit this page to sign up for the new Spotify Premium Duo plan, with Spotify noting that those who’ve yet to try a Spotify Premium plan “may” be offered the first month for free.

Existing Spotify Premium members can also change their plans to the new Premium Duo option, which means you’ll be able to keep your existing playlists, saved tunes, podcasts, and music recommendations.