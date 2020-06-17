Blanket your home with five Blink XT2 security cameras for $95 off

If you want a simple way to blanket your home with smart security cameras, Amazon has a deal for you. The online retailer is selling a five pack of the Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security camera for $285. That’s $95 off the usual price and works out to about $57 per camera.

We reviewed the Blink XT2 last September. giving it 3.5 out of five stars. “The Blink XT2 is a much more polished product...It makes for an attractive option for anyone looking for a reliable, hassle-free home security solution,” we said.

The Blink XT2 features two-way audio, which was missing from the first generation model, and the company says the battery lasts up to two years. The cameras have 1080p HD video, motion sensor, infrared night vision, temperature monitoring, and they are IP65 rated for both indoor and outdoor use. The Blink XT2 also comes with free cloud storage that lets you keep “hundreds” of clips for up to a year—no extra charge required. At the time of our review the limit for free storage was 7,200 seconds or two hours.

Overall it’s a pretty good camera, and today you can get a bunch of them at a good price.

