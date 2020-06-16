The best Echo Amazon ever made is more than 60% off today

Amazon makes a lot of excellent Echo devices with displays, but its best ever is still the diminutive Echo Spot. And todayAmazon is selling it for cheaper than ever, just $50Remove non-product link, way down from its $130 MSRP and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The Echo Spot is a pint-sized devices with a round, 2.5-inch display and Alexa built-in. We reviewed it in December 2017 and gave the Spot 4.5 out of 5 stars, concluding that the Spot “is the first (smart speaker) seemingly designed to complement whatever room you put it in.” The Echo Spot can also control smart home devices such as these Kasa light switches. And while it has a camera for video calls, you can disconnect the it with the press of a button.

A smart device like the Echo Spot is exactly the kind of device you want to work well, but not become the center of attention. It can display weather updates, deliver traffic information, return results from the web, as well as play music from a variety of services including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music (of course). So if you're looking for a versatile smart speaker with a display at a great price, the Echo Spot for $50 is an excellent option.

[Today's deal:Echo Spot for $50 at AmazonRemove non-product link]