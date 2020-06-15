Enter the high-end Sonos audio ecosystem for a ludicrously low $99

When we reviewed the Sonos Play:1 mini Wi-Fi speaker way back in 2013 we said it was "a powerful gateway drug to the Sonos universe." Seven years later, that is still the case, and today, you can get the tiny speaker for a mere third of its original asking price. Sonos is selling a refurbished Play:1 for $99Remove non-product link right now in both black and white. Sonos provides a one-year warranty on its refurbished gear.

This mini speaker features two class-d digital amplifiers, one tweeter, one mid-woofer, and adjustable bass and treble controls. All of that comes together to deliver some very good sound. In our tests, we found it played all the different genres of music we tried very nicely. "The Play:1 did a great job with pretty much whatever I threw at it," our reviewer said. "And the volume easily got loud enough to fill a fairly large room without distortion."

The Play:1 can also pair with another Play:1 to create even more sound if you like. This speaker is compatible with a variety of online music services, including Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music. The Play:1 also integrates with Amazon's Alexa for voice control.

Sonos discontinued the Play:1 a few years ago, so don't expect any improvements to its software. That said, if you want to dip your toes into the luxurious Sonos ecosystem, this is an affordable way to get started.

[Today's deal: Refurbished Sonos Play:1 for $99 on Sonos.comRemove non-product link]