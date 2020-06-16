Updated

Sonos unveils a lunar white version of the portable Sonos Move speaker

Besides the Move’s new color, Sonos also managed to boost the speaker’s battery life by an hour.

Senior Writer, TechHive |

sonos move lunar white
Sonos

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

When Sonos announced its first-ever portable speaker—the Sonos Move—last year, it was available in only one color: shadow black. If you’ve been holding out for another flavor of the Move, good news: the “lunar white” version of the Move has arrived, along with a bonus in the battery life department.

Available now for pre-order, the lunar white Move is slated to go on sale on June 30 in North America and China, while the worldwide territories will get the new Move starting July 7. Both the shadow black and lunar white Moves will sell for $399.

Besides the new color, Sonos managed to extend the Move’s battery life to 11 hours, good for an extra hour. The battery boost arrived courtesy of a recent software update, a Sonos rep told TechHive.

First unveiled last September, the Sonos Move marked Sonos’s very first portable speaker. The hefty six-pound speaker is capable of connecting to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and it comes with both Alexa and Google Assistant on board.

The Sonos Move comes equipped with a tweeter that fires down into a waveguide to deliver a wide, omnidirectional sound stage, plus a custom mid-woofer that’s built directly into the Move’s inner cabinet. Even better, the speaker’s TruePlay feature uses an array of built-in microphones to analyze a room’s acoustics and tune a speaker’s performance for optimum sound.

In our review of the Move, we praised the speaker for its “fantastic audio performance,” “amazing” Wi-Fi range and impressive battery life, which is now even better thanks to the recent software update.

Updated shortly after publication to clarify that the battery-boosting software update for the Sonos Move was already released rather than coming in the future.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart home and home entertainment products.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon