Get three TP-Link Kasa smart switches for a mere $45

Are you still turning on your lights by hand like it’s the 20th century? Today, you’ve got the chance to join the future with this killer Amazon deal. The online retailer is selling a three-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Light Switches for $45. This three-pack usually sells for $55 to $60, and this is the all-time low. Individual switches go for $20 each, so this is a great bundle if you’re looking to smarten up several switches in your home.

These single pole switches don’t require a smart home hub. Instead they connect directly to your Wi-Fi network via the Kasa smartphone app. The switches use 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and they integrate with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. The Kasa app also lets you control the switches remotely or set up scheduling to turn them on before you get home.

One thing to note is that your junction boxes each need a neutral wire to work with the Kasa Smart Switches. That shouldn’t be an issue if you have a home from the 1980s or later. Older homes, however, might need a visit from the electrician before these switches will work. For most people, however, these switches should be very easy to install—and today they’re going cheap.

[Today’s deal: Three-pack Kasa Smart Switches for $45 on Amazon.]