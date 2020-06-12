Deal

Water the lawn from the couch with this Rachio 3 smart sprinkler deal

Amazon is selling the 8-zone Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller for $190.

Contributor, TechHive |

Rachio 3 with cover
Rachio

The summer is nearly upon us, and if your thoughts are turning to lawn care and landscaping, we’ve found a deal for you: Amazon is selling our favorite smart sprinkler, the Rachio 3 8-zone controller, for $190, a savings of $40 off its MSRP and very close to its all-time low.

This smart sprinkler system features easy installation—Rachio says you can be up and running in 30 minutes or less, and uses Rachio’s Weather Intelligence Plus to skip watering when it’s raining, already too wet, too windy, or freezing. The Rachio 3 works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voiceless watering and supports remote scheduling through its smartphone app.

When we reviewed the Rachio 3, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and concluded: “The world’s best smart sprinkler controller gets even better, with new features, better wireless connectivity, and smarter water management.” So if you want to make watering the lawn a snap this summer into the rest of the seasons, today is a fantastic time to pick-up this excellent smart sprinkler system.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers.

  
