Deal

SIgn up for a month of Amazon Music and get an Echo Dot for a buck

You won't find a better deal anywhere.

Contributor, TechHive |

echo dot 3rd gen primary
Michael Brown / IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you're looking to test out a new streaming music service. Amazon Music Unlimited is a great option. And right now you'd be crazy not to try it: New users who sign up for at least a month of service will get a third-generation Echo Dot for just a buck—and you won't have to give it back when you cancel. 

If you're not a Prime member, Amazon Music Unlimited costs the same $10-a-month as Apple Music and Spotify, but Prime members get it for only $8/month. Once you subscribe, you'll get an excellent app and web interface, along with ad-free access to some 60 million songs, all of which can be played hands-free on your new Echo Dot.

We reviewed this Echo Dot way back in October 2018 giving it four out of five stars and an Editors' Choice award. This version is a big upgrade over its predecessor in terms of sound. "It’s just as capable as the original, it’s prettier, and it sounds much, much better," we said in our review. And you can always hook up a Bluetooth speaker or pair of headphones if you want better sound.

So you're getting a month of access to basically every song ever written and one of the best smart speakers for $9 or $11 dollars. And if you don't want to keep it, just turn off the auto-renewal before the month's up and you'll still be able to enjoy Spotify or Apple Music on your Dot.

[Today's deal: Amazon Echo Dot for $0.99 when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimted]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon