Swann’s Wire-Free Security Camera boasts free facial recognition and cloud storage

Smart security manufacturer Swann has just unveiled a new wireless home security camera with a weatherproof design, Alexa and Google Assistant support, and free facial detection and cloud storage.

On sale now for $149, the Swann Wire-Free Security CameraRemove non-product link connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks (Swann says the camera has a Wi-Fi range of about 65 feet, depending on local conditions), and it’s powered by a rechargeable 6000mAh that can last up to three months between charges. The camera has an IP65 rating for protection against dust incursion and water sprayed from a nozzle, making it suitable for outdoor mounting.

Capable of capturing video in 1080p resolution, the Wire-Free Security Camera has a 180-degree field of view, night vision (up to 8 meters), and two-way audio.

Equipped with “True Detect” heat and motion sensors, the camera can send you a notification when it detects heat from people or vehicles, while facial recognition support for up to 10 people can let you know when the camera spots a friend or loved one.

The Wire-Free Security Camera supports both Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can stream video from the camera on a Google display, a Chromecast-enabled device, or any Amazon Echo device with a screen. There’s no support for HomeKit, unfortunately.

Swann The Swann Wire-Free Security Camera comes with a magnetic mount and an adhesive backing, making it easy to stick the camera to a wall.

Swann says it’s offering seven days of rolling cloud video storage for free, along with two days of local video storage. You can increase your cloud storage to 60 days by opting for Swann’s optional subscription plans, which will set you back $5 a month for a single camera or $15 a month for up to 10 cameras. The subscription plans also include “rich” notifications with images included in the mobile alerts, insurance protection, and an extended two-year warranty.

The camera comes with a magnetic mounting stand, mounting screws and plugs, a 3M adhesive strip for sticking the camera mount on a wall, and a USB Type-A-to-Micro-USB charging cable.

We’ll have more to say about the Swann 1080p Wire-Free Security Camera once we check out a review unit.