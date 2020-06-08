The Ring Alarm Kit just hit an all-time-low and you get a free Echo Dot

Just because we're staying home more doesn't mean we don't have to think about home security. And today's deal does all the thinking for you: Amazon is selling the 5-piece Ring Alarm kit plus an Echo Dot for $160Remove non-product link, nearly $100 off the bundle price and the lowest we've ever seen.

This bundle features all you need to secure your home, including a keypad, base station, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender, and the Echo Dot. We haven't reviewed the second-generation version of the Ring Alarm, which tweaks the design with the same functionality, but gave the original Ring Alarm Kit four out of five stars calling it "a fantastic product ... (that) will only get better with time."

Once the alarm system is set-up, you can control everything from your smartphone. If you want to add professional monitoring, you'll need to spend an extra $10 a month on Ring's Protect Plus service. The monitoring service includes 60 days of unlimited video recording and photo capture. New Ring owners get a 30-day free trial to Protect Plus. If you opt out of monitoring, the base station includes a 104 dB siren to scare away would-be intruders.

As you'd expect, Ring Alarm integrates with Alexa, and the Echo Dot is a nice touch. In addition to working with Ring Alarm, the Echo Dot can play music from services like Spotify, as well as add voice control to numerous smart lights, switches, and other smart home devices. And at this price, the Ring Alarm promises to be "a huge hit with people looking for a straightforward, easy-to-use home security system."

[Today's deal: Ring Alarm 5-piece kit with Echo Dot for $160 on AmazonRemove non-product link]