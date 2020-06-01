Make spring cleaning easy: This powerful Roomba is just $300 for 24 hours

It’s a fantastic day to automate your vacuuming. Today only, Amazon is selling the powerful, versatile iRobot Roomba 891 for $300. That’s $80 off the most common price around $380. Today’s price isn’t the all-time low, but it’s close. The sale ends just before midnight on Monday.

The Roomba 891 is a Wi-Fi connected vacuum, meaning you can control it from a smartphone. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant if you’d rather do voice commands. With the app you can schedule cleanings, as well as get real-time notifications when the vacuum is working.

This model is capable of handling all floor types, from carpet to hard flooring. The company says it has five time more air power than the 600 and 700 series models. It also features iRobot’s Advanced Dirt Detect sensors to find high concentrations of dirt for additional cleaning.

Even though this is a more recent model, it lacks visual navigation and mapping. That means it can’t learn the layout of your home and then move its way around furniture. The smartvac comes loaded with other sensors that help it identify its surroundings, however.

If you want to make spring cleaning easy don’t hestitate to hop on this deal. Like Cinderella’s carriage, it disappears at midnight Pacific time.

[Today’s deal: The iRobot Roomba 891 for $300 at Amazon today only.]