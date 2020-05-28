Netatmo adds a siren to its Smart Outdoor Camera

We’re already fans of the Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera (formerly known as the Presence), a 1080p and HomeKit-compatible security cam that doesn’t require monthly subscription fees. Now comes word of a new siren-equipped version that should help keep trespassers at bay.

Available for preorder on Netatmo’s website, the aptly named Smart Outdoor Camera with SirenRemove non-product link looks identical to the standard Smart Outdoor Camera, and it boasts the same features, including 1080p video recording, a (relatively narrow) 100-degree field of view, IR night vision, people and pet detection, customizable motion zones, and an integrated LED floodlight that produces up to 1,000 lumens of brightness.

Of course, the Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren adds a new feature to the mix, with its built-in siren capable of emitting a 105-dB shriek, which is almost as loud as a rock concert. You can trigger the siren directly from the Netatmo mobile app, handy for scaring away intruders who are creeping around your property.

The $350 security cam is considerably more expensive than competitors such as the Nest Cam Outdoor or the Ring Floodlight Cam. That said, the Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren (along with the earlier Smart Outdoor Camera) comes with a key feature that will save you money in the long run: local video storage, which means you won’t have to pay a monthly fee for cloud storage.

Also like its predecessor, the Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, while its waterproof coating is designed to protect the camera’s electronics from water and humidity.

We’ll have more to say about the Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren once we get our hands on a review unit.