This 8-zone smart sprinkler from our favorite brand keeps grass green for $125

If you ask us, watering the lawn is a thankless chore, and as we’ve said before, “it tends to be wasteful if done with a hose in one hand and a beer in the other.” Today, you can dump that hose just in time for summer with a deal today at Amazon (we won’t judge if you keep the beer).

The online retailer is selling the 8-zone Rachio R3e Wi-Fi sprinkler controller for $125 if you clip the $5 coupon underneath the price on the product page. That’s $25 cheaper than the $150 it usually sells for.

The Rachio R3e is a lower grade version of our favorite smart sprinkler controller, the Rachio 3. It still has a lot to offer, however, including Amazon Alexa support, a nice app, automatic watering capabilities, and a Weather Intelligence feature that detects when it’s too wet to water your lawn.

This more affordable Rachio smart sprinkler lacks a few extra features compared to its bigger brother, including Weather Intelligence Plus feature that combines weather station data to determine when it’s too wet to water, or if high winds will make watering less effective. The R3e also misses out on Flex Daily scheduling, Yard Map, and Apple HomeKit support. If you want those more robust features, our beloved Rachio 3 is also on sale on Amazon, for $189 instead of its usual $230.

The simpler R3e should work just fine for most folks, though. Rachio is an excellent smart sprinkler controller company, and for just $125 you can let a computer take care of the grass and tomato plants.

[Today’s deal: Rachio R3e 8-zone sprinkler controller for $125 at Amazon.]