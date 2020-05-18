Eufy's affordable RoboVac 11s is one of our favorite smart vacuums, and today it's an extra $70 off

Vacuuming is a necessary evil if you want a clean house, but it’s 2020 and there’s no reason you or any other carbon-based life form needs to do it. Woot via Amazon is selling Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 11S for $160. It’s been hanging out around $220 lately so you’re saving about $60 on already affordable smart vacuum.

This is the all-time low price. It’s been here for a few days, and there’s no telling when the price will go back up, so if you’re interested, don’t delay. And you should be interested.

We reviewed the RoboVac 11S in 2018 and gave it four out of five stars. This machine is an evolution of the RoboVac 11, offering a lower profile and more powerful cleaning capabilities. “The Eufy RoboVac 11s holds its own with the best of them. It is our favorite budget-friendly robot vacuum,” we said in our review at the time.

The RoboVac 11s can sense when more vacuum power is needed and will up that suction power within 1.5 seconds. It has a maximum suction power of 1300Pa (Pascal Pressure Unit), which is quite a bit higher than our favorite all-around robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 960 at 900Pa. Maximum suction power isn’t everything, but the RoboVac 11s is no slouch. And today, it’s dirt (busting) cheap.

[Today’s deal: Eufy RoboVac 11s for $160 at Amazon.]