D-Link to yank IFTTT support for older smart home devices by the end of the year

If you’ve been using IFTTT to help take charge of older D-Link smart home devices, bad news: IFTTT applets may not work with some of those gadgets much longer.

As first reported by Android Police, D-Link just informed its users that as of December 1, its older Mydlink Home smart devices will no longer support IFTTT, the popular web service that lets users create and share applets that trigger actions based on a set of conditions. Meanwhile, D-Link's newer Mydlink app and its supported smart devices will still support IFTTT.

”On December 1st, 2020, we will discontinue IFTTT services for Mydlink Home devices,” reads a message posted on D-Link’s website. Any IFTTT applets used with D-Link’s Mydlink Home app will continue to work up until midnight on November 30, the message adds.

Among the older and discontinued D-Link smart devices that will lose IFTTT support include the DCH-S150 motion sensor, the DCH-S160 water sensor, the DCH-S220 siren, and a variety of smart plugs and security cameras.

D-Link added that "affected" smart home devices will continue to function using the Mydlink Home app.

The older Mydlink Home products that are losing IFTTT support "have long since reached their end-of-life stage" and have been "replaced by newer product offerings," a D-Link rep told TechHive. The rep added that while some legacy Mydlink Home devices will work with the newer Mydlink app "in a limited capacity," they'll still lose IFTTT functionality on December 1.

Short for “If This Then That,” IFTTT is a popular automation tool for smart home users, and it’s supported by a wide range of well known brands, including Philips Hue, Harmony, iotty, Ring, WeMo, Withings, Nanoleaf, and Samsung SmartThings.

You can create IFTTT applets (or “recipies”) that send you emails, texts, or other notifications when your smart devices perform various actions, while other applets can help smart devices from different brands interact with each other.

Among the IFTTT applets that users created for their D-Link Mydlink Home devices include one that turns on a D-Link smart plug at sunset, while another sends a text when a D-Link water sensor detects a leak. There’s also an applet that sounds the D-Link siren if your Arlo camera senses motion.

D-Link first added IFTTT support for its Mydlink Home products back in 2016.

Here is a list of Mydlink Home devices that will lose IFTTT support come December 1:

D-Link Smart Plug

DSP-W110

DSP-W115

DSP-W215 A1/B1

D-Link Motion Sensor

DCH-S150

D-Link Siren

DCH-S220

D-Link Water Sensor

DCH-S160

D-Link Connected Home Cameras

DCS-935L

DCS-935LH

DCS-5010L

DCS-5025L

DCS-8200LH

Updated on May 15, 2020 to clarify that D-Link is only pulling IFTTT support for older Mydlink Home smart devices, rather than for all of its smart home gadgets, and to add a comment from D-Link. Our apologies for the error.