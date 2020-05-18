You can pre-order Lenovo’s $399 Smart Frame for half-price ahead of its August launch

If you can’t go in person to marvel at the world’s greatest paintings, a high-end digital photo frame can bring the paintings to you, and Lenovo is looking to pique interest in pricey and aptly named Smart Frame with a 50-percent off pre-order dealRemove non-product link.

First unveiled at CES back in January, the $399 Lenovo Smart Frame won’t ship until August, but the manufacturer just announced the 50-percent off deal for those who pre-order the frame via IndiegogoRemove non-product link.

Besides drumming up interest in the upcoming 21.5-inch photo frame, Lenovo is looking to “build a community of engaged and enthusiastic users” who can offer “input for ideas and features on what they might want for this type of product in the future,” a Lenovo rep said.

Like other high-end digital photo frames on the market, the Lenovo Smart Frame looks to be a far cry from the bargain digital photo frames at your local drug store, and it also promises a significant boost in visual quality over the manufacturer’s own smart displays.

Designed with an anti-glare surface and a light sensor that adjusts the brightness and color of the image based on the ambient light in the room, the Lenovo Smart Frame has a 1920 x 1080 IPS touch display with a 100 percent sRGB color gamut and an 89-degree viewing angle.

The Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled Smart Frame syncs with Google Photos, allowing it to display slideshows and collages of your family snapshots, while a free app comes packed with “hundreds” of works of art.

Lenovo You can quickly swivel the Lenovo Smart Frame in portrait or landscape orientation thanks to its included mounting hardware.

You can swipe through your images by simply waving your hand in front of the frame’s integrated gesture control, while a companion app for iOS and Android allows for more “advanced” navigational control.

The Smart Frame’s snap-on mounting hardware lets you swivel the display in either landscape or portrait orientations. The display comes with an aluminum decorative frame that can be swapped out for other frames that boast different colors and materials.

The frame also features a pair of 2-watt speakers, a dual-microphone array, and integrated buttons for adjusting the volume and navigating favorites.

We’ll have a full review of the Lenovo Smart Frame once we get our hands on a sample unit.