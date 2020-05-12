This refubished Roomba 980 is down to the best price we've ever seen

If you're tired of vacuuming your home office every week, a robot will be a lifechanging addition to your home. And today buying one can save you time and money: Amazon is selling a refurbished iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi vacuum for $340Remove non-product link, more than 50 percent off the $900 MSRP for a new one and the lowest price we've ever seen on a refurb.

The Roomba 980 offers 10 times the air power for suction compared to the Roomba 600 Series. It also has the company’s iAdapt 2.0 navigation and vSlam mapping technology that can map out a floor to drive around objects and under furniture. That is a huge plus since old school Roombas just bang against objects until they find a way to go around (or escape) obstacles. It also has a three-stage cleaning mechanism that picks up dirt, pet hair, and other sneeze-inducing bits–iRobot says the filter traps 99 percent of cat and dog allergens.

In addition to its smart cleaning capabilities, the vacuum also has Wi-Fi built-in, so you can also schedule cleanings on the iRobot Home app, and you can also integrate it with Alexa and Google Assistant to set it to work without lifting a finger.

As this is a refurbished product it comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee that lets you get a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt. That should be plenty of time to figure out whether it works as well as a new one.

