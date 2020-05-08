Deal

The excellent Google Home smart speaker is an insane 70% off today

Hey Google, save me money.

Smart speakers are very helpful tools especially now when we're all spending more time at home. And today you can get a great one for crazy cheap: Google is selling its Google Home smart speaker for just $29 today, 70 percent off its $99 list price and the best price we've ever seen. You can also find it for that price at a few other retailers, including Best Buy and Lowe’s, but you may have to rely on curbside pickup.

When we reviewed the Google Home back in 2016, we really liked it and our opinion of it has only gotten stronger. At the time we said, “Google’s hyper-aware, voice-activated speaker dishes up a lot of surprising answers, and it’s smarter, better sounding, and better looking than Amazon Echo.” Even with the advent of smart displays, Google Home is still a solid option four years later. You can use the Google Home to play music, set alarms, make calls, control smart devices, and even play movies and shows on a Chromecast.

And at a price that's lower than the Google Home Mini, it's hard to pass up.

