Give your sockets smarts with two Kasa smart plugs for $17

Smart plugs. They’re how the coffee gets automatically made in the morning—at least if you set it up that way. If you dream of giving your wall sockets some brains without a steep investment, Amazon is selling a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $17. This package was selling for $20 earlier in the week, and before that it was $25.

TP-Link’s Kasa devices don’t require a smart home hub. Instead, they connect directly to your Wi-Fi network via the Kasa mobile app. Once they’re integrated into your network, these plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to activate them with your voice. The plugs can also be scheduled to turn on and off at certain times.

The Kasa smart plugs are designed to handle any “lite-duty device” up to 12 amps, such as a television, fan, radio, or lamp. These plugs also won’t block the second outlet on a faceplate, meaning you can stack two of them right on top of each other if need be.

[Today’s deal: 2 Kasa Smart Plugs for $17 on Amazon.]