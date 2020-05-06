Harmon Kardon's booming high-end smart speaker is $210 off

If you want a smart speaker that doesn’t sacrifice on sound quality, Newegg has a deal for you today. The online retailer is selling the Harman Kardon Citation 500 for $390Remove non-product link. This speaker is selling for $500 to $600 at a lot of other places online so you’re getting one heck of a deal. The sale runs until Monday.

The Citation 500 comes loaded with Google Assistant, functioning just the same as it does in Google Home. You can use it to get answers to questions, play music, find out your schedule, and control your smart home devices. It includes both Bluetooth and Google’s Chromecast technology for wireless streaming from your device (you’ll probably get better audio quality by casting).

The speaker also has a small color LCD touchscreen at the top for controlling what’s playing.

The Citation 500 can integrate with other Harman Kardon Citation speakers at home for what the company calls a “whole house audio experience.” This means the ability to play the same music on multiple speakers, or to play different music in different rooms controlling everything from a mobile device.

We haven’t reviewed the Citation 500, but it seems well liked by users and critics alike. If you’re looking for a premium speaker with smart functionality baked in, you won’t find Harman Kardon’s set going for this little very often.

[Today’s deal: Harman Kardon Citation 500 for $390 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]