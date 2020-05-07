Review

Roborock S6 MaxV review: A better 'seeing' robot vacuum

Using a stereo camera and ReactiveAI, the latest Roborock can identify obstacles in its path and steer clear of them.

Freelance contributor, TechHive

With all the convenience robot vacuums have brought to household cleaning, there is still the nuisance of having to clear clutter from the floor before letting the robovac do its thing. Many of these “obstacles” are regular parts of the household landscape—power strips, bathroom scales, even neatly lined up shoes in the entryway. While most bot vacs can ably avoid walls and furniture, these smaller objects are potential hazards that can ensnare the vacuum and halt its cleaning.

Roborock’s S6 MaxV is the first robot vacuum I’ve encountered to directly address this. It looks similar to the Roborock S6, but with the addition of a stereo camera on the front bumper. This camera—which appropriately enough evokes a pair of eyes—captures images at a max speed of 30fps and processes them through ReactiveAI powered by a Qualcomm AP 8053 processor. This allows the robot vacuum to recognize and avoid common obstacles like shoes, scales, power strips, and even pet waste (Roborock thoughtfully includes a rubber dog poo with the vacuum to prove this) and avoid them.

This review is part of TechHive’s coverage of the best robot vacuums, where you’ll find reviews of competing products, plus a buyer’s guide to the features you should consider when shopping.
    The Roborock S6 MaxV is a powerful, highly customizable robot vacuum. It's obstacle avoidance feature is fairly unique and a great addition to an already exceptional household helper.

    Pros

    • Can recognize and identify common obstacles
    • Vacuums and mops
    • Supports multi-floor maps

    Cons

    • Some obstacles are too small for its camera to recognize
    • Can struggle to "see" objects in low light
    • Expensive
Michael Ansaldo is a veteran consumer and small-business technology journalist. He contributes regularly to TechHive and writes the Max Productivity column for PCWorld.

  
