Listen to free audiobooks from your local library on your Sonos speakers

There’s nothing like an engrossing audiobook for taking your mind off current events, and now you can listen to as many as you want for free on your Sonos speakers. All you need is a library card.

OverDrive, a company that helps power ebook lending services for public libraries, just unveiled Sonos integration for its Libby app, which lets you listen to audiobooks from your local library branch.

The service is free, although you will need a library card from a branch that participates in the Libby program. The good news is that more than 90 percent of local libraries allow library card holders to borrow ebooks and audiobooks via Libby, according to OverDrive.

To get started, you’ll first need to download and install the Libby app for iOS, Android, or Windows, or you can simply visit the Libby website and sign up. The Libby app (or website) will guide you through the process of finding your local library and entering your library card details.

Once that’s all done, you can use the new integration in the Sonos app to connect your Libby account to your Sonos speakers.

The final step is to start adding audiobooks to your Libby Loan Shelf. The Libby app lets you browse available ebooks and audiobooks from your local library branch. In addition to listening to audiobooks on your Sonos speakers, you can also send borrowed ebooks to a Kindle.

Borrowed ebooks and audiobooks are automatically returned once they’re due, and you can also place a hold on an ebook or audiobook that’s been checked out by someone else.