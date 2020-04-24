Grab the Google Nest Mini for $29 today

The Google Nest Mini is a pretty sweet, small smart speaker, and although it’s always on the affordable side, today you can get it even cheaper, with a discount from B&H Photo Video bringing it down to $29Remove non-product link from a $49 list price.

We love this little smart speaker, and gave it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, noting that you can expect “better sound, a mounting hole, and refined controls” as compared to the Google Home Mini—and this savings further sweetens the deal. We also appreciate that it’s “capable, easy to use, and whip-smart thanks to Google Assistant,” and its compact, attractive design (and several color options) make it a good fit for any room.

Whether you’re controlling your smart home, listening to music, asking for the weather, or any of the many other handy functions this smart speaker serves, it’s a solid pick at today’s low price.

[Today's deal: Google Nest Mini from B&H Photo Video for $29]