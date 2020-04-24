The Roomba 960 is the best robot vacuum you can buy, and today it's $250 off

With allergy season just around the corner, it's the perfect time to make sure you keep your floors clean -- but it doesn't have to be time-consuming. Today, you can get the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum for $399, down from a $650 list price and just a few dollars away from its lowest-ever price. It’s a stunning deal for the best robot vacuum you can buy.

“The Roomba 960 isn’t cheap, but you get your money’s worth,” we said in our review. “Navigation is better than what you get from robot vacuums that use sensors alone, and because it isn’t slowed by obstacles or transitioning from one floor surface to another, you’re not wasting battery power. And it leaves your floors spotless. Beyond that, the voice activation and detailed cleaning reports are just gravy.”

This Roomba helps you keep your floors clean hands-free, mapping out your floorplan to keep track of where to go. A three-stage cleaning system helps clean up pet hair, dirt, and more, while multi-surface rubber brushes work across surfaces, from carpet to hardwood. You can also control via Wi-Fi, or connect to Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control. And when it's time to recharge, it will recharge itself, finishing the job once it's powered up if it needs an extra boost during cleaning.

“It's worth pinching your pennies for the Roomba 960's premium features and superb performance,” we said in our review. Today, you have to pinch a whole lot less of them.

[Today's deal: iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum from Amazon for $399]