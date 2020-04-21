Spotify rolls out curated podcast playlists for true crime fanatics, foodies, and more

If you’re hankering for a new podcast while you’re hunkered down at home, Spotify’s curated podcast playlists might help you find that next binge-worthy show.

Debuting today in the U.S. and five other territories, Spotify’s new podcast playlists feature categories ranging from celebrity interviews and climate change to dating advice and true crime, with playlist selections updated on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis.

Among Spotify’s three “flagship” podcast playlists is Best Podcasts of the Week, which highlights hand-picked episodes from a wide range of genres. Among this week’s picks are episodes from The New York Times’s Rabbit Hole podcast, which covers how “the internet is changing us”; Latino USA, an NPR podcast about the Latino experience in America; This is Love, which details stories of love from around the world; and Next Stop, an “audio sitcom” about a trio of twenty-something roommates.

There’s also the Crime Scene playlist, which is updated weekly with a selection of episodes form such pods as Supernatural with Ashley Flowers, Criminal, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, and Last Podcast On the Left.

Brain Snacks, the third of Spotify’s big three podcast playlists, features episodes stuffed with “factoids,” oral histories, poetry, and more. The current playlist (which is updated every other week) will give you the scoop on how prehistoric parents fed their kids, the ins and outs of “power dressing,” the skinny on exclamation points, and other brain-teasing topics.

Dozens of other podcast playlists (which are “locally curated” for a given region) are also available, such as “100% Celebrity Interviews,” “Climate Crisis,” “Family-Friendly Fun,” “Fooder for Foodies,” “Latinx & Proud,” “Real People, Real Stories,” and “This Week in Hollywood.”

Spotify has been making major inroads in the podcasting space over the past several months. Late last year, the music-streaming giant rolled out Your Daily Podcasts, an auto-generated playlist similar to its Your Daily Mix music playlists.

Even more arresting was Spotify’s $196-million acquisition of The Ringer, the popular website and podcast network founded by sports broadcaster Bill Simmons.

Spotify’s new curated podcast playlists are live today in the U.S., German, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.