Add smarts to your wall sockets and light switches with these TP-Link Kasa deals

Amazon's throwing a nice smart home sale today on TP-Link Kasa products. The deals include various smart Wi-Fi plugs and a three-way smart switch. These prices are only available via one of two coupon codes, and you can only use one of the codes at purchase time, so choose wisely (or checkout multiple times).

Here’s what’s available.

First up, we have the TP-Link Kasa 3-way Smart Light Switch for $20—$5 off the usual price—with the discount code 5TPLINKKASA. This switch works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it doesn’t require a smart home hub. All TP-Link Kasa products connect directly to your home network via the Kasa smartphone app.

Today’s sale also features two smart plug options, which also work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Kasa app—no pricey hubs required. The first is a four pack of Kasa Smart Plugs for $38 instead of $50 with the discount code 12TPLINKKASA. These are single plugs designed not to block the second socket on a standard faceplate.

Finally, there’s the Kasa 2-outlet smart Wi-Fi Plug for $25 instead of $29 with the discount code 5TPLINKKASA. This oblong plug takes up only one socket on the faceplate but supplies two plugs–one on either side. A nice choice if you need to add an extra plug to a room.