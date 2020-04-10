Anker unveils a pair of budget-priced Eufy indoor home security cams

Looks like the market for budget indoor cams is getting more and more crowded, with Anker’s Eufy brand announcing a pair of new indoor-only security cams that start at just $40.

Slated to go on sale in May, the $40 Eufy Indoor Cam 2K boasts “2K” resolution (we’ve reached out to Eufy for more details on the exact pixel count), along with a 125-degree field of view, night vision, two-way audio, 8x zoom, and up to 128GB of local storage on an microSD card.

Powered by a micro-USB cable, the camera boasts AI-enabled human and pet detection, as well as the ability to alert you if it hears a crying baby. You can also designate custom motion detection zones.

Also coming in May from Eufy is the $50 Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt, which comes with the same features as the standard Indoor Cam 2K while adding 360-degree panning and 93-degree vertical tiling.

Both the Indoor Cam 2K and the Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. It’s not clear whether the cameras also support HomeKit Secure Video, the Apple protocol that allows for the analysis of recorded video clips on a local HomePod, iPad, or Apple TV, as well as encrypted video storage in iCloud. Anker has already said that HomeKit Secure Video support is coming to the EufyCam 2 this month. We’ll update this article once we hear back from Anker.

The sub-$50 indoor security cam market has grown increasingly competitive in the past several months, with Amazon-owned Blink debuting its $35 Blink Mini camera earlier this month.

There’s also the Wyze Cam v2, a popular indoor camera that costs just $20, as well as our current Editor’s Choice for budget smart cams, the $40 Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera.

Keep an eye out for a full review of the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K and the Pan & Scan Tilt version once we spend time with some review samples.