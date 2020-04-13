Smarten up your wall sockets with 3 Kasa Smart Plugs for $26

With so many of us having extra time at home right now, it’s a perfect time for projects like adding some smarts to your home. Amazon is selling a three-pack of the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $26.24 with discount code 25KASASMART. That’s close to $15 off the $40 sticker price. It’s not clear when the discount code ends, but Amazon keeps changing the actual price, so the discount may give you a slightly lower or higher final cost.

The Kasa Smart Plug is a simple, yet smart wall wart designed not to block the second plug on a wall outlet. It works with appliances up to 12 amps, which is plenty for items like a TV, coffee maker, floor lamp, or slow cooker.

Kasa Smart Plugs don’t require a hub, as is the case for all of TP-Link’s Kasa gear. All you have to do is connect them to the Kasa smartphone app, and you’re off to the races. Kasa’s app supports scheduling and remote access.

Kasa Smart Plugs can also integrate with smart assistants for voice control including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

