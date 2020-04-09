Since we're all staying home more now, smart speakers are becoming more an essential part of our work and play routines. At $99, the Google Home is one of the best, but today it costs half that—at WalmartRemove non-product link, Best BuyRemove non-product link, and the Google StoreRemove non-product link today, you can grab a Google Home smart speaker for just $49, $50 off the usual price and the best price we've seen since Black Friday.

We reviewed the Google Home when it came out way back in 2016 and loved it. At the time, we thought it beat out Echo’s 2016 efforts, though that was a long time ago. The Google Home is a very versatile speaker that can control smart home devices, as well as answer questions from “what’s the forecast for today” to “how’s traffic to the airport” and “what time is the library open”? It can also play music from a variety of services, play games, and set-up routines based on keywords such as “good morning.”

The sound won’t blow you away, but it’s surprisingly good, with clean lows and Llittle distortion, even at higher levels. In our tests, the Google Home’s dual far-field microphones did an excellent job of detecting voice commands–though if you put it next to a TV, another speaker the device can have difficulties responding. So if you need your first—or 10th—smart speaker in your home, this is a great excuse to grab one of the best.

[Today's deal: Google Home for $49 at at Walmart, Best Buy, and the Google Store]

This story, "You need a smart speaker and the Google Home is half off right now" was originally published by PCWorld .