The awesome JBL Link View smart speaker is just $100, more than 65% off

The Google Home is an excellent speaker for commands, but it’s not so great as an actual audio device. That’s where high-fidelity smart speakers come in and today we’ve got a great one for a crazy low price: Best Buy is selling the JBL Link View for $100 on its eBay storefrontRemove non-product link, way down from its $300 MSRP and the lowest price we’ve tracked by far.

Killer audio is the main reason to buy this speaker. As we wrote in our review, it can bandle both high-end and low-end with ease, without the tinny or muddled sounds other smart speakers deliver: “The speaker delivered the opening kick drum and bass on Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” (the remastered 2005 version) with a soul-satisfying thud. But I also found JBL’s speaker more enjoyable for listening to acoustic tracks, such as ‘Dilemma,’ by The Modern Jazz Quartet, and Sarah Vaughn’s cover of ‘Black Coffee.’”

When we reviewed the Link View in late 2018 we gave it 4 stars and called it “the best-sounding Google Assistant-powered smart speaker,” but its true stereo drivers and a 5-inch, rear-mounted passive radiator are only part of what makes it great. Like the Echo Show, the Link View has an 8-inch touch display that will show you what’s playing, weather and traffic reports, and of course, YouTube videos. And you’ll be able to command smart devices and ask questions whenever it’s in earshot.

So if you want a speaker with both smarts and sound, the JBL Link View is the way to go—especially if you can grab one at this price.

[Today’s deal: JBL Link View smart speaker for $100 on Best Buy's eBay storefrontRemove non-product link]