The sweet-sounding Sonos One smart speaker plummets back to Black Friday pricing

It’s Black Friday all over again, at least for Sonos speakers. Amazon is selling the superb Sonos One (second generation) for $150 right now. That’s the same price we saw during the holidays, and $50 off the standard $200 it’s almost always selling for.

We really liked the original Sonos One and thought it offered “great sound in a compact package” and fantastic integration with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2. It’s one of our favorite smart speakers for music.

“Sonos is the king of multi-room audio, and no other brand supports more music services,” we said. “What’s more, once you have a Sonos One on your network, you can control all your other Sonos speakers with voice commands, too—and from any Alexa-compatible speaker.”

This newer version is similar to the original, but adds a Bluetooth LE (low energy) radio, a newer processor, and more memory. Amazon advertises it as working with Alexa, but it still works with Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2.

If you’ve got money to spend on entertainment, there’s never been a better time to pick-up a new speaker. We probably won’t see this pricing again for a while after this.

This deal is also pairs perfectly with another killer deal we highlighted today—three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

[Today’s deal: Sonos One (second generation) for $150 on Amazon.]