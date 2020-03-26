Sling TV serves up 14 days of free Sling Blue service for new subscribers who are stuck at home

Barely a week after offering a free helping of ABC New Live and a slew of “family-friendly” shows and movies for self-quarantining viewers, Sling TV just announced that it will grant new subscribers 14 days of free access to its Sling Blue tier, which features more than 40 streaming TV channels.

No credit card or subscription is required to sign up for the offer, which is slated to run through April 5. Sling Blue typically costs $30 a month.

Sling TV says the offer is a “public service” in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which has triggered shelter-in-place orders in some of the biggest U.S. states. “We’re hoping to motivate Americans to stay home, and stay informed during this critical time,” Sling TV president Warren Schlichting said in a press release.

To sign up for the offer, you must be a new Sling TV subscriber, and you’ll have to submit your email address and ZIP code. Sling says that it “may contact you” about other Sling TV offerings, but otherwise there’s no further obligation. I signed up for the service myself, and once I submitted my email address, ZIP code and a password, I was able to start streaming shows immediately.

Among the channels offered on the Sling Blue service are several major news networks, including CNN, FOX News, MSNBC, Bloomberg Television, Cheddar News, and Local Now.

Besides the news channels, plenty of other popular entertainment and sports channels are available as well, including A&E, AMC, BBC America, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, FX, Lifetime, NFL Network, SYFY, USA, and Viceland.

Earlier this month, Sling TV announced its “Stay in and Sling” initiative, which offers a variety of free news and children’s programming, along with a grab bag of free movies.