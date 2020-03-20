Anker’s EufyCam 2 is slated to get HomeKit Secure Video support in April

Yet another smart security camera is about to get support for Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video protocol, with users of the outdoor EufyCam 2 set to get the update as soon as next month.

An Anker rep told TechHive that a firmware update that includes HomeKit Secure Video support for the battery-powered EufyCam 2 and 2C will begin to roll out on April 1, while a beta version of the firmware should be available now through March 31. Rollout for the final version of the firmware should be completed by April 11. The update will install itself automatically while the EufyCam’s base station is otherwise idle.

First announced during Apple’s WWDC event last summer, HomeKit Secure Video seeks to plug one of the biggest security holes when it comes to smart home security cameras: storing your private video clips on cloud servers, where they’re vulnerable to access by unauthorized third parties.

With HomeKit Secure Video support, all the analysis of recorded video clips (which helps to determine whether there’s actually a person in the video, as opposed to a cat or a tree branch waving in the wind) is performed locally on an iPad, HomePod, or Apple TV, rather than being sent to the cloud.

Once your camera videos have been analyzed, HomeKit Secure Video allows you to encrypt your videos and store them on iCloud, where only you can access them.

Logitech’s Circle 2 camera was the first home security camera to support HomeKit Secure Video, while Netatmo added support for its Smart Indoor Camera late last month.

To use HomeKit Secure Video, you’ll need to own an Apple “home hub” device, such as an iPad tablet, HomePod smart speaker, or Apple TV media streamer. You’ll also be able to store recorded video from one camera in iCloud for up to 10 days if you have a 200MB iCloud storage plan, or video from up to five cameras if you’re subscribed to a 2TB plan.

Our reviewer called the EufyCam 2 (which sells for $350 as a two-camera kit, plus the base station) a compelling choice because of its year-long battery life; reliable motion detection; and sharp, accurate video. The $250 two-camera EufyCam 2CRemove non-product link package boasts the same features as the EufyCam 2, but offers only up to 180 days of battery life.