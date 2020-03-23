A bunch of Amazon kids shows are now free even if you're not a Prime member

Attention parents with school-aged kids who have way too much time on their hands: Amazon has opened up 40 of its most popular family shows to stream for free to all, meaning you don’t need to be a Prime member to enjoy them.

Among the titles available are full seasons of Amazon animated originals such as Bug Diaries and Pete the Cat, as well as older fare including Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street and Just Add Magic. Additionally, PBS Kids has taken down the Prime paywall for much of its content, so shows such as Arthur and Caillou are now free. You can browse the full selection of titles on a dedicated page, but it’s unclear how long the offer will last or whether new shows will be added over time.

While you don’t need to be a Prime member to stream this content, you do need to be an Amazon customer. That means you’ll need to either create or sign into an Amazon account. Prime members will also have access to Amazon’s new Prime Video users profiles, which lets you set up individual profiles for each family member.

As more schools and businesses shut down to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, streaming services have been stepping up their free offerings to help families cope with the sudden change. Movie studios are also experimenting with renting still-in-theater titles for $20 and some movies have hit video-on-demand early as well, including Pixar’s Ownard and DC’s Birds of Prey.