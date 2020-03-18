Chris Martin, John Legend, and other artists are performing impromptou live concerts online amid the coronavirus crisis

Even in the age or coronavirus, the show must go on. Some of the biggest names in popular music are performing impromptu home concerts for their live-performance-deprived fans via online streaming and social media.

From Chris Martin and Neil Young to Keith Urban and Pink, performers are turning to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and their own websites to put on intimate and casual concerts in their living rooms, often with family members gathered around. The trend even has a name—”Together at Home”—and a hashtag (#TogetherAtHome).

As The Washington Post reports, Martin kicked off an “informal” Together at Home series on Monday with a half-hour Instagram concert from his piano, playing a variety of Coldplay tunes, a little David Bowie, and even taking requests from chat.

On Tuesday, John Legend followed suit at his own piano, proudly wearing a robe and “no pants” as he put on his own (pretty amazing) concert. His audience: wife Chrissy Teigen, who was (by request) wearing a towel while sipping a glass of wine.

Legend’s home concert was funny and loose, but he also took a moment to remind viewers to “stay home” if they could.

“A lot of artists have decided we want to try to help make staying home a little bit easier for everybody, so we’re going to try to entertain you,” Legend said during the Instagram stream. “Music can heal, music can bring us together.”

Meanwhile, Keith Urban played a half-hour concert on Instagram with wife Nicole Kidman sitting on a barstool nearby, and Pink posted a video on Insta (as the kids call it) of herself playing “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan.

There’s no need to feel any FOMO about the #TogetherAtHome concerts that have already happened; you can easily catch the recordings of Martin, Legend, Urban, and more on their Instagram feeds.

If you want to catch an online concert or performance live, Billboard.com has compiled a lengthy list of recent and upcoming live-streamed concerts and events, featuring performances from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Garth Brooks, the Indigo Girls, Willie Nelson, Bono, Ben Platt, and Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.