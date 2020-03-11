Updated

Ring’s new Video Doorbell 3 Plus reveals what happened before motion events

It's a first for a battery-powered video doorbell.

Senior Writer, TechHive |

ring video doorbell 3 plus pre roll
Amazon

Plenty of existing video doorbells can show you what happened in the moments before they detected activity on your doorstep, but none of them were battery powered—until now, anyway.

Amazon-owned Ring just announced its new Video Doorbell 3 Plus, a $230 battery-powered unit that’s capable of capturing a four-second, black-and-white “pre-roll” of activity just before a motion-triggered event.

While the ability to capture pre-rolls of motion-triggered videos isn’t particularly new as far as wired video doorbells are concerned (Ring’s wired doorbells have had the feature since 2017), it is new for battery-powered models. That’s because the pre-roll feature, which involves continually capturing images in a rolling buffer, demands a “huge” amount of power, according to Ring.

In order to add the pre-roll feature to its Video Doorbell 3, Ring says it created a low-power, three-camera module that records video in black and white, and at a lower frame rate and resolution than the main 1080p camera. The time lapse-style images from the three cameras are stitched together into a “steady” pre-roll video.

ring video doorbell 3 Amazon

Ring’s new Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which is slated to ship in April for $230, is the first battery-powered video doorbell to support pre-roll functionality.

The rolling video buffer that enables the pre-roll feature is stored locally on the device and overwrites itself automatically, Ring said, although pre-roll videos may be stored on the cloud if you subscribe to the Ring Protect subscription service.

Slated to ship on April 8 and available for pre-order now, the Video Doorbell 3 Plus also features dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, a rechargeable quick-release battery, night vision, a 160-degree field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, a “near” motion zone that allows for detecting motion within 5 to 15 feet of your home, and (of course) Alexa integration.

In addition to the Video Doorbell 3 Plus, Ring also announced the Video Doorbell 3, a $200 version of the doorbell shares the same features save for the Plus’s pre-roll feature.

Updated shortly after publication to note that the Video Doorbell 3 has the same features as the Plus version except for the pre-roll feature. The original version of this article incorrectly stated that the Video Doorbell 3 lacked the Plus's dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and "near" motion detection features.

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart home and home entertainment products.

  
