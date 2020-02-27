Spotify’s redesigned iOS app gives the Shuffle Play button a sleeker look

That big green Shuffle Play button on the Spotify app is about to get even more iconic, and I mean that quite literally.

Starting today, Spotify is rolling out an update for the iOS version of its mobile app that swaps the large green button reading “Shuffle Play” with a new icon that does away with the text. The redesign is “coming soon” to Android, Spotify added.

The new Shuffle Play button simply features the telltale triangular “play” icon with a smaller inset “shuffle” icon featuring the familiar crisscrossing arrows. Both free and premium users will see the new button.

Spotify’s new Shuffle Play button isn’t the only thing changing in the mobile app update. Spotify said it’s rolling out new “Action Rows” that gather such functions as “like,” “play,” and “download” into a centralized row along the center of the screen, rather than up in the top corner where they used to sit.

Spotify The new Action Rows in the redesigned Spotify app for iOS will feature such functions as "play," "download," and "like" in the center of the screen.

Meanwhile, the Download toggle is being replaced with a button stamped with a downward arrow—again, very familiar, and minus the text label. Finally, Spotify says it’s redesigned its scrolling rows of tracks, with album art now visible in every view except for the “album” view, while heart icons will now appear next to any songs that you’ve liked.

In a press release announcing the makeover, a Spotify rep said that the mobile app’s new look aims for more of a “global” user experience that relies on “universal” icons rather than words.

“Different languages have different words for these functions, but a single visual indicator can speak to them all,” the Spotify rep said. “As Spotify expands around the world, it’s important that we provide a user experience that is equally as global.”