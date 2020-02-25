Netatmo’s Smart Indoor Camera now supports Apple HomeKit Secure Video

The exclusive club of smart security cameras that lets you store recorded video clips securely in iCloud just got a new member, with Netatmo announcing that its Smart Indoor Camera now supports Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video feature.

The company touted the update on its official blog earlier today, and users on Reddit say that the HomeKit Secure Video update for the Smart Indoor Camera is rolling out now. Meanwhile, Netatmo’s Smart Outdoor Camera will get HomeKit Secure Video support “later this year,” the blog post said.

Announced at Apple’s WWDC event last June and part of iOS 13, Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video brings all video analysis to the user's devices. For example, when a video is recorded, an AI engine will determine whether a person was in the frame using a local video clip on the user's iPhone or iPad, rather than a possibly unsecured third-party cloud server. Those analyzed videos can then be encrypted and securely stored on iCloud, where they can’t be viewed or accessed by anyone besides the user who uploaded them.

To use the feature, Apple users will also need to have a home hub set up on an iPad, HomePod, or Apple TV.

Logitech’s Circle 2 camera was the first home security camera to support HomeKit Secure Video, while Anker-owned Eufy has said that its EufyCam 2 will support HomeKit Secure Video in the coming months.

In addition to secure iCloud storage, Netatmo users will have a couple of other cloud storage options, including personal Dropbox accounts and FTP servers.

Besides the option to store saved videos securely in iCloud, the HomeKit Secure Video update will let Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera users access their timelines and events over the past 10 days directly within Apple’s Home app. You’ll also be able to tinker with your recording preferences, which lets you set the Smart Indoor Camera to turn itself off when you’re home and start streaming and recording when you’re away.

