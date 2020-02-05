News

SimpliSafe’s new multi-feed view lets you monitor several cameras at once

Just sign in to SimpliSafe’s web portal to view live feeds from multiple cameras simultaneously.

simplisafe simplicam
SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe users can now keep an eye on multiple cameras at once thanks to the manufacturer’s new multi-feed view, although you’ll need to subscribe to the company’s priciest monitoring plan to do so.

The new multi-feed mode, which you can access from SimpliSafe’s web portal, was set to go live at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. 

A screenshot provided by SimpliSafe shows how the new multi-feed view can display live feeds from four security cameras at once, and you can view up to 10 feeds simultaneously if you wish.

You’ll need to sign up for SimpliSafe’s $24.99 “Interactive” monitoring plan to access the multi-feed view. The plan includes 24/7 live alarm monitoring, mobile app control and alerts, 30 days of video storage, and integration with Alexa, Google Assistant, August smart locks, and Apple Watch.

simplisafe multifeed view SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe’s new multi-feed view lets you monitor multiple cameras at once, and it’s accessible via SimpliSafe’s web portal.

SimpliSafe offers two types of security cameras: the $100 SimpliCam, and the $170 Video Doorbell Pro.

In our review, we called the Video Doorbell Pro a “quality entry into a competitive field,” complete with a “top-notch” picture and a “pleasing” design.

SimpliSafe also offers a variety of multi-piece DIY security systems, including the six-piece, $260 “The Essentials” kit.

 
