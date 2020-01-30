Google is testing a new Nest thermostat feature that'll warn you of potential HVAC problems

A new feature for Nest Learning thermostats could help them double as early warning systems for impending heating or cooling failures in your home. Google has announced that it is testing an HVAC alert feature, and anyone who owns a Nest thermostat can take part.

Google says the new Nest feature allows your thermostat to keep an eye out for warning signs that your HVAC systems are on the fritz, such as if it’s taking longer than usual to heat up your home. Over time, your Nest thermostat will get better at sensing potential heating or cooling problems, Google promises.

If your Nest thermostat thinks you have an HVAC issue, it’ll send you an email alert detailing the symptoms, as well as a link to a survey that lets you describe what actually happened and what you did about it.

Google says it’s also partnering with Handy, an online repair service, to help users book Nest professionals who can help diagnose and fix any heating or cooling problems. During the initial testing period, Nest users in more than 20 cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Las Vegas, and San Diego, would receive links to Handy in their HVAC email alerts.

To sign up for the Nest HVAC alerts, you’ll need to sign up for the monthly Nest Home Report (an email that details your monthly power use and Nest “safety events”), which you can do directly from the Nest app. Just open the app, tap Settings > Notifications > Nest Home Report, then toggle on the slider.

If you only want the Nest Home Report or if you're already signed up, you can opt out of the HVAC alerts by clicking a link in the first HVAC email alert you receive.