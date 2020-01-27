Deal

Grab a TV for the Super Bowl with deals from Samsung, TCL and more

It's not to late. These deals on 4K TVs from Westinghouse, TCL, and Samsung can supercharge your Super Bowl party this Sunday.

Contributor, TechHive |

samsung 50 4k
Samsung

The biggest game of the year is this weekend, and if you’re hosting a viewing party of your own, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your TV. And today there are deals across the internet that can help you score a big-screen 4K TV on the cheap.

You can grab a 50-inch TCL 4K smart LED TV on Amazon for $260, down from a list price of $480. This TV comes with the solid picture you’d expect from a 4K TV, but even better, its built-in Roku provides easy access to all your content, so you can find plenty to watch even after the clock runs out on the game. This TV averages 4.4 stars out of 5 across more than 5,200 user reviews.

You can choose from two different sizes of Samsung 4K UHD 7 Series TVs on Amazon. A 50-inch is $348, down from a $500 list price, and a 65-inch is $598, down from a $900 list price. Both TVs come with a slim design than can easily hide your cables, as well as awesome 4K picture quality. These TVs average a pretty stellar 4.6 stars out of 5 across nearly 4,800 user reviews on Amazon.

Finally, you can grab a 58-inch Westinghouse LED smart 4K UHD TV from Best Buy for $280, down from a list price of $500. This TV, like the TCL, has built-in Roku, so you can count on a user-friendly interface and easy navigation, in addition to solid visuals.

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
