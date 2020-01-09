Keep kids out of the liquor cabinet with the biometric BenjiLock By Hampton Cabinet and Drawer Lock

Hampton is showing a boatload of new smart home products at CES this week, but the biometric BenjiLock By Hampton Cabinet and Drawer Locks is the most interesting. The lock is designed to secure drawers and cabinets, so you can keep children and other unauthorized users from accessing things like liquor, prescription medications, jewelry, and the like. This is also a good solution for Airbnb operators.

A sliding panel reveals a fingerprint reader that can be programmed to recognize up to 10 fingerprints, so you don’t need to hide or carry keys with you, although a key is also provided. The $75 lock is available in matte black, satin nickel, and satin brass finishes. It’s powered by four AAA batteries.

Hampton Hampton says its Array by Hampton Video Doorbell can be installed by renters as well as homeonwers.

Hampton also announced a host of other smart home products, ranging from new versions of its Array by Hampton smart deadbolt to a geofence-supporting garage door opener and a video doorbell. The Array by Hampton Garage Door Opener, $70, retrofits up to three existing door openers (you need one controller for each door with LiftMaster’s myQ system).

Hampton’s product can automatically open and close depending on your car’s location, eliminating the need to push a button as you approach the door and relieving you of the worry that you might have forgotten to close the door when you left. You can also monitor the door’s position—open or closed—from anywhere your smartphone has broadband access. The door opener will be compatible with Amazon Alexa Google Assistant when it comes to market in June.

Hampton The BenjiLock Livia can be opened with a fingerprint, a PIN, or with a convetional key.

Hampton says its new line of smart deadbolts—including two models with built-in fingerprint readers—are so energy efficient that four AA batteries will last eight to nine months. The BenjiLock By Hampton Livia has both a capacitive touchscreen number pad and a fingerprint reader that can memorize up to 10 prints and 25 user codes. It connects to your smart home system via Wi-Fi and is priced at $229. The BenjiLock By Hampton Luca has the same keypad and biometric features, but the absence of Wi-Fi connectivity allowed Hampton to drop the price to $149. Both locks also have key cylinders for those people who prefer to use a key, and in case the batteries fail.

Hampton’s aim is to create a complete smart home ecosystem that can be controlled via a single app. To that end, the company is now offering everything from smart plugs and smart lightbulbs to recessed smart lighting, carriage lights with integrated security cameras, indoor and outdoor home security cameras, in-wall smart plugs and smart switches. Nearly everything connects to Wi-Fi and can be controlled via a single app.