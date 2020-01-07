LiftMaster is adding security cameras and smart locks to its myQ garage ecosystem

We dig LiftMaster’s myQ smart garage door-opener tech for a lot of reasons, including its low price. The company announced several expansions to that ecosystem at CES, including a security camera, a complete garage door opener with an integrated camera, and a smart lock developed in partnership with Yale.

If you’re happy with your existing garage door opener, you can render it smart with Liftmaster’s Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Hub for less than 30 bucks. But until now, if you also wanted a camera in your garage to keep an eye on things, you had to shop elsewhere, which meant you needed to use a different app. LiftMaster’s Smart Garage Camera enables you to see what’s happening in the garage, and it has two-way communication, so you chat with someone in the garage.

LiftMaster You can add a security camera to any existing garage door if you also have LiftMaster’s $30 myQ smart hub installed.

The Smart Garage Camera has a magnetic base, so it can hang from your door opener’s housing (you might need to figure out a different attachment solution of your opener has a plastic housing. LiftMaster provides a full mounting kit that will work with any door opener. The camera’s lens offers a wide 140-degree field of view and has night vision. Recording and streaming are performed in 1080p resolution with high dynamic range. Seven- and 30-day cloud storage subscriptions are available. It’s outfitted with a dual-band Wi-Fi adapter (2.4- and 5GHz), and can operate in the more extreme temperature ranges that a garage environment can experience: From a low of minus-13 degrees Fahrenheit to an extreme of 131 F.

The myQ system in general works with the Amazon Key In-Garage delivery service, but that compatibility won’t come to the Smart Garage Camera until later in 2020. The camera is available now for $150.

If the time has come to replace your existing garage door opener, the new LiftMaster Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener with Integrated Camera is what just what it sounds like: A smart garage door opener with the same integrated camera described above. This is a belt-drive model, so it should operate very quietly, and it has a battery-backup feature, so the door will continue to operate in the event of a power outage.

LiftMaster Developed in partnership with Yale, the Yale LiftMaster Smart Lock works with the Amazon Key in-garage delivery program.

The LiftMaster Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener with Integrated Camera is compatible with the Amazon Key In-Garage delivery service. It’s available now for $450 (plus installation fees if you have the dealer install it for you).

The Yale LiftMaster Smart Lock is a keyless lever lock design that connects to your Wi-Fi network via an included bridge. You’ll use the myQ app to unlock, lock, and track the lock’s activity. It has a 9-volt battery backup in case its onboard batteries die. As with LiftMaster’s camera and door opener, the lock is compatible with the Amazon Key In-Garage deliver service. The Yale LiftMaster Smart Lock will be available in two finishes—satin nickel and rubbed bronze—when it ships in the second quarter. It will cost $260.

Updated shortly after publication to clarify that LiftMaster provides a complete mounting kit for the Smart Garage Camera, so that it can be used with any brand of garage door opener.