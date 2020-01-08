Sleep Number’s upcoming Climate360 intelligently warms and cools each side of the bed

If you keep waking up a night because you’re too hot or chilly, Sleep Number’s latest smart bed has the perfect antidote: personalized “microclimates” for each side of the bed.

Just announced here at CES, Sleep Number’s Climate360 smart bed is designed to gently warm the mattress as you’re first going to sleep, then keeps you from getting too warm by circulating ambient air, essentially keeping your body at just the right temperature for better, longer sleep.

Sleep Number’s “Thermal Control” technology works discreetly with each side of the bed, which means that if your partner sleeps better at, say, a cooler temperature than you do, you’ll each get the ideal “microclimate” for a good night’s sleep.

I hopped onto Sleep Number’s Climate360 mattress for a quick demo, and I could indeed feel the mattress warming up beneath my body. Unfortunately, the bare Climate360 mattress doesn’t make for the best test, given that the smart bed’s microclimates are designed to work best when you’re under sheets and a comforter, all the better for creating a “cocoon” of air that’s just the right temperature, a Sleep Number rep said.

Naturally, the Climate360 won’t be cheap, with the smart bed set to sell for $8,000 when it lands in stores next year.

Besides its new Climate360 bed, Sleep Number announced some new features for its SleepIQ app, which takes data from the sensors on your Sleep Number smart bed to measure how well you sleep each night.

Ben Patterson/IDG Sleep Number’s SleepIQ app will be adding some new features this April, including the ability to track your circadian rhythms.

For starters, the app will start measuring your heart rate variability, or the variation of time between each heartbeat. Tracking your HRV can help you keep tabs on your stress levels and your resilience to stress, as well as giving you an idea of your overall cardiovascular health.

The app will also help you track and manage your circadian rhythms, or your natural sleep and wake cycles. By tracking your circadian rhythms, the app can give you an idea of the times of day when you’re most alert, or (for example) the best time to work out or eat a meal.

The new SleepIQ features are slated to roll out in April.

Finally, Sleep Number says it’s working on adding Alexa and Google Assistant integrations for the SleepIQ app (which is currently supported by the Apple Health and Fitbit apps, among others) in the “back half” of 2020.