The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub can render your old barbecue high tech

Probes monitor the ambient temperature inside your grill as well as that of the food you’re cooking.

Modern barbecue grills have transformed the grilling experience, eliminating the guesswork by closely monitoring the temperature of the foods you’re cooking. Weber now promises to bring that high-tech experience to your existing grill, with its Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub.

The hub consists of wired probes that track both the ambient temperature inside the grill and that can also be inserted into the food you’re preparing. Artificial intelligence built into the hub monitors your cook and sends information to an app on your smartphone, which will in turn send you notifications when the food is ready to flip, serve, and eat.

Weber says its app also features a variety of grilling programs, developed by Weber grill masters, with detailed instructions on how to prepare various foods. The company says it intends to add new content to the app over time. Alexa integration is also on the roadmap for 2020.

The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub should be available for purchase in early this year at Weber.com and various retailers. It is slated to cost $129.99.    

