New D-Link home security cameras feature onboard AI

D-Link will show new indoor and Wi-Fi outdoor home security cameras at CES next week that have enough local processing power to discern people from objects and also to detect the sound of breaking glass. That capability eliminates the need to send video to the cloud to perform that analysis. Eliminating the need to upload video the cloud for processing, D-Link says, will result in faster and more accurate alerts.

The outdoor model, D-Link DCS-8302LH (above, right), is arguably the more interesting of the two new devices. Its onboard motion detector can trigger both a siren and an onboard spotlight that should catch an intruder’s attention, causing them to reflexively present their face to the camera before they make a hasty retreat. If that doesn’t do the trick, you can use the camera’s two-way audio feature to holler at them.

The indoor model, D-Link DCS-8526LH, is a pan/tilt device that can provide a 360-degree view of a room and track people moving within it. Like the outdoor model, this one is capable of two-way audio. Both cameras are described as “Full HD” models, implying that they deliver 1080p video resolution. D-Link offers free and paid cloud-storage subscription services, but the new cameras also have onboard microSD card slots capable of hosting cards with up to 256GB of capacity. What’s more, D-Link’s new cameras support ONVIF Profile S, for streaming video to a NAS box on your own network—via either Wi-Fi or hardwired ethernet.

The outdoor DCS-8302LH will sell for $100 when it ships in the second quarter. The indoor DCS-8526LH is expected to go on sale in the third quarter for $120.