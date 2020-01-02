LG’s premium soundbars add AI room correction and eARC support in 2020

We often harp about how we wish more soundbars, particularly the pricier ones, came with room-correction features, and it looks like LG has taken heed when it comes to its top-tier soundbars for 2020.

Set to debut next week at CES, four of LG’s latest soundbars will boast AI Room Calibration, a feature that allows the soundbars to emit and analyze tones that help them detect the size and shape of a room they’re operating in. The soundbars will then use those measurements to optimize their sound according to the room’s acoustics.

Room correction is a common feature for many A/V receivers, even budget models, and it can work wonders when it comes to boosting the audio quality of a home theater. We’re eager to give LG’s new AI Room Calibration functionality a real-world test drive.

In 2020, LG’s new top-of-the-line soundbars, which include the SN11RG (a 7.1.4-channel soundbar with four height channels, including two on the rear surround speakers), SN10YG, SN9YG, and SN8YG, will also come equipped with eARC support.

An “enhanced” version of the older ARC (Audio Return Channel) standard, eARC allows for lossless high-resolution audio formats such as Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio when connecting your video sources directly to your TV and then sending audio back to your soundbar via HDMI. Of course, both your TV and your soundbar must support eARC in order to support lossless audio, not just one or the other.

Besides the new room correction and eARC features, LG says that “most” of its 2020 soundbars will support 3D object-based Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats, and that “more” of its upcoming soundbars will come with onboard Google Assistant.

As with LG’s previous soundbars, the manufacturer’s latest models boast Meridian Audio-designed drivers, and most of its latest models should be compatible with LG’s existing SKP8 wireless rear speaker kitRemove non-product link.

LG has yet to announce specific release dates or pricing for its 2020 soundbar lineup.